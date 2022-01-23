Biechele Royce Advisors Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $243.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.82.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

