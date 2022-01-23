Biechele Royce Advisors Has $8.06 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

