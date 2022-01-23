Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 202 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.34 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

