Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.
Big Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$10.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.99.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
