Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th.

Big Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$10.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.99.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

