Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

BILI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of BILI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 60.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 201,374 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 60.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 134.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

