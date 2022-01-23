Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $2,155,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.39.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

