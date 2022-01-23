Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.69 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.39%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

