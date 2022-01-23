Bitcoin Classic Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $27,467.78 and $34.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00027890 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000068 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 86.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

