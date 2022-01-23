BitcoinHD Price Tops $0.21 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $1.20 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.25 or 0.06888380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00058753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,222.74 or 1.00083582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003432 BTC.

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

