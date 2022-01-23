BitDAO (BIT) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004552 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $952.77 million and approximately $97.89 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.27 or 0.07000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,682.92 or 0.99944451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

