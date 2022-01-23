BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,118,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of CMC Materials worth $384,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 20.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $311.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.31%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

