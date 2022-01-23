BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FirstCash worth $388,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $206,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $404,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

