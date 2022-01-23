BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $420,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after acquiring an additional 118,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INSP opened at $206.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average is $229.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

