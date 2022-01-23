BlackRock Inc. Purchases 15,230 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AAON worth $400,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AAON by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AAON by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AAON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $125,469.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

