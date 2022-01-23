BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,009,997 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,677,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $414,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 244,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $64.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.37.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

