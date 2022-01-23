BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,103,544 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,973,961 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,103,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $395,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after buying an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,982 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $53,842,000 after buying an additional 415,156 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

