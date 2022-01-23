BlackRock Inc. Sells 129,651 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,973,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 129,651 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Gentherm worth $402,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 62.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gentherm by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

