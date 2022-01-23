BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.55) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.21) to GBX 255 ($3.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.71) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.64).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

