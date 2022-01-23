Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $210,703.14 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $210,703.14 and $139.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

