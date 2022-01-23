Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Hits $0.0735 on Top Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $146,829.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00045040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

