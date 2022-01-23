Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 187,145 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 431.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 493,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 151,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 523,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 62,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

