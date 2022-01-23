Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,888 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1,810.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 476,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 269,478 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 222,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $461.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $509.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

