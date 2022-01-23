BMO Capital Markets Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $448.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $448.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

