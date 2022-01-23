Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Purchases New Holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Unicycive Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned about 1.71% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

