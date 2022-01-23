Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Reduces Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University decreased its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,334,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,542 shares during the period. QuantumScape makes up 9.8% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $131,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in QuantumScape by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock valued at $32,667,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

