Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

NYSE:BCC opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

