BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $100.78 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 31.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.