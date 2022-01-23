Bokf Na Acquires New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

