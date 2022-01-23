Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 9,125 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bokf Na bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $19,241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 107,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.45.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

