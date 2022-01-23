Bokf Na Buys Shares of 11,948 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

