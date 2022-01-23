Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

CAKE stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

