Bokf Na Takes $1.19 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,459 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 198,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,023 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,826 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,681 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

