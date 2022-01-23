Bokf Na Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $324.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

