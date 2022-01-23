Boku (LON:BOKU) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 245 ($3.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Boku from GBX 260 ($3.55) to GBX 270 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Boku alerts:

Boku stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.02. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £488.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.