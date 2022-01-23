Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $53.87 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $53.87 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00279026 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007097 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000878 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

