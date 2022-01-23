BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 475 by Kepler Capital Markets

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) received a GBX 475 ($6.48) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 158.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BP.B. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.55) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.59) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.19) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.51) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 184 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.83. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

