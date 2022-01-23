Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.98 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.