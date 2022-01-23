Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in CNX Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.62 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

