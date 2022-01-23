Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.50.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $616.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $619.80 and its 200-day moving average is $626.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total value of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

