Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Masimo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Masimo by 18.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in Masimo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,589 shares of company stock worth $40,712,564. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $217.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.91 and its 200-day moving average is $275.35. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.