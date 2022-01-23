Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 11,556 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 59.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 470,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

