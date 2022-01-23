Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth about $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $144.72 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.