Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,087 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after acquiring an additional 292,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 264,405 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,496,000 after acquiring an additional 236,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of BFAM opened at $126.28 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

