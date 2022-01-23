BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Holdings Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in BrightView by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightView currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

