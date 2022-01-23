Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after acquiring an additional 866,570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 448.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 274.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $74.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

