British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) & Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Head to Head Analysis

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brenntag pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares British Land and Brenntag’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British Land $612.27 million 11.23 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A Brenntag $13.45 billion 0.98 $532.88 million $0.77 22.19

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than British Land.

Profitability

This table compares British Land and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British Land N/A N/A N/A Brenntag 3.78% 13.58% 5.88%

Volatility & Risk

British Land has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brenntag shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for British Land and Brenntag, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British Land 1 6 4 0 2.27 Brenntag 2 1 4 0 2.29

Summary

Brenntag beats British Land on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London. The Office segment is comprised of office-led campuses in central London as well as standalone buildings. The Retail segment includes leisure, as this is often incorporated into Retail schemes. The Other or unallocated segment includes residential properties The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

