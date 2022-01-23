Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,377,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,454,000 after buying an additional 109,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 227,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 291.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $831.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.94. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

