Brokerages Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Element Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after buying an additional 3,057,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after buying an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,192,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after buying an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 1,080,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,206. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

