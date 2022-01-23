Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.68 Million

Brokerages predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce sales of $177.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.86 million and the highest is $180.50 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $173.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $726.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $746.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $777.36 million, with estimates ranging from $753.56 million to $817.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 932,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,906. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 62,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

