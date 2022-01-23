Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $3.71 EPS

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the highest is $3.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $18.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.76. The company had a trading volume of 721,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.