Brokerages Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $3.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the highest is $3.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $18.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.76. The company had a trading volume of 721,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

